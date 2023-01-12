Britain’s Got Talent choir featuring Rye police officer performs for Simon Cowell

A choir that includes a Rye police officer performed at an event hosted by Katie Piper OBE.

The Frontline Singers is a choir made up of key workers including Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Demi Georghiou.

The choir made their debut on Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) last year and got to the live semi-finals. Last month they took part in a Christmas Carols night in aid of the Katie Piper Foundation, which supports survivors of burns and traumatic scarring. Simon Cowell is a patron of the foundation, and was in the audience and met up with the group after.

PCSO Georghiou has been a member of the choir since its formation. He said: “It was an honour to perform for the Katie Piper Foundation (KPF) and to be reunited with the rest of the group once again.

Britain’s Got Talent choir featuring Sussex Police officer performs at Katie Piper Foundation - Simon Cowell and PCSO Demi Georghiou (photo from Sussex Police)

"We were formed during the Covid-19 pandemic and rehearsed remotely. Being part of the group has been incredible for my mental health and wellbeing. Our performances on BGT are memories that will stay with me forever.

“It’s always nice to see Simon again and he couldn’t have been any more supportive since our time on BGT. He was very complimentary of our performance for the KPF. I’m so proud to be a part of this amazing group of people, and I look forward to what I hope will be many more performances with them in the future.”

