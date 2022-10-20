British Red Cross team rallies to help long-standing Rustington volunteer with vet bills after her life-saving surgery

Pat Wise has been a volunteer for 17 years with the Red Cross mobility equipment service in Broadmark Lane and is a huge part of the Rustington community.

After helping so many others over the years, the team now wants to give something back by helping Pat in her hour of need.

She has always rescued dogs and her current dog, Billy, was a stray. He has been very poorly and required constant visits to the vets, with untold tests and major surgery – all at a time when Pat was not well herself.

British Red Cross volunteer Jack Kenton is allowing Pat Wise from Rustington to bleach his hair as he bids to raise money to help her

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteer Jack Kenton, who is based in Crawley as logistics manager for the mobility aids service for the south of England, has organised a fundraising coffee morning, where he will allow Pat to bleach his hair, and launched a GoFundMe page in a bid to raise £500.

Jack said: "Unfortunately, Pat is going through some trying times at the moment and her poor dog Billy was really unwell and required veterinary work (cruciate ligaments done on both back legs). With this, in the hub, we were thinking of a way to help Pat with the cost of this doggy surgery."

Jack came up with the idea of allowing Pat to bleach his hair 'super blonde' and hopes everyone will get behind it and enjoy watching. He said this is what the British Red Cross does best, 'come together to support someone in their time of need'.

He said: "I will look ridiculous for the foreseeable, as my hair grows out. I know it’s only minor but my thoughts are to let Pat start the bleaching, which will then be finished by a professional hairdresser, and record it to share around for the laughs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m sure I’ll look silly but it also feeds a little itch in me to do something out there, albeit temporarily – the goal being we help Pat with her vet bills and whatever excess for her to do with as she pleases.

"Pat has supported the Red Cross for over 17 years, volunteering and running the Rustington spoke among countless other inputs over the years.

"Just earlier this year, Pat had a long leave of absence due to her health and upon recovery, has come back into the fold, putting two hours a day, four days a week, into the Rustington spoke, as well as organising additional fundraising events such as recently hosting a table top sale on a Saturday, which raised over £200 for the service.

"This isn’t the only time Pat has gone out of her way over the years. She has given so much of her time to champion the service and for so long, I think it would be a wonderful gesture for us as colleagues and friends of Pat’s to support her in a time of need."

Advertisement Hide Ad