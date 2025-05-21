Brittany Ferries sues shipping company for £125m over Dieppe to Newhaven route
The company, which is based in Portsmouth, said grants that DFDS receives to run a Dieppe to Newhaven ferry route has cost its business £125m since 2013.
Brittany Ferries said it has lodged an action with the Brest Commercial Court, which seeks to ‘recover significant losses’ that the company says come from ‘unfair competition’.
A spokesperson for Brittany Ferries told this newspaper: “The next hearing has been set for 6 June in Brest. In addition to civil action, Brittany Ferries has lodged a complaint against DFDS at European leave with the EU Directorate-General for Competition.”
A recent article by Le Marin reported that DFDS France said it was reviewing the case with its lawyers and reserving its responses for the courts.