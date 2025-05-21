Brittany Ferries sues shipping company for £125m over Dieppe to Newhaven route

Brittany Ferries has announced that it has launched legal action against Danish shipping company DFDS.

The company, which is based in Portsmouth, said grants that DFDS receives to run a Dieppe to Newhaven ferry route has cost its business £125m since 2013.

Brittany Ferries said it has lodged an action with the Brest Commercial Court, which seeks to ‘recover significant losses’ that the company says come from ‘unfair competition’.

A spokesperson for Brittany Ferries told this newspaper: “The next hearing has been set for 6 June in Brest. In addition to civil action, Brittany Ferries has lodged a complaint against DFDS at European leave with the EU Directorate-General for Competition.”

A recent article by Le Marin reported that DFDS France said it was reviewing the case with its lawyers and reserving its responses for the courts.