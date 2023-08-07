Broadcasting legend 'Diddy' David Hamilton and wife Dreena spearhead Horsham wildlife haven

Radio legend ‘Diddy’ David Hamilton is renowned for his love of music but it’s far from his only passion – he’s also an animal lover.

The DJ spent much of his childhood living on a farm and now he and his wife Dreena are spearheading a Horsham wildlife haven.

They have become patrons of Rangers Lodge Wildlife Hospital in Forest Road, Colgate. “They do a wonderful job of taking in and looking after wild animals and birds,” said David.

The hospital is run by Jane and Ross Burrows – and a team of volunteers – from their home. “They are wonderful people who are happy to help because of their love of animals,” said David, who lives near Horsham where he broadcasts daily for Boom Radio.

Jane and Ross have been running the hospital for around 17 years and are so busy caring for their animals that they rarely have time for themselves.

“They are there 24/7, never take holidays. And, of course, they depend on donations to keep going. There are a lot of mouths to feed,” said David.

Jane says she has always rescued animals “since I was a small child. At the moment we have deer, foxes, owls, kestrels, buzzards, a jay, jackdaw, crows, ducks, geese and lots of hedgehogs.”

The couple and their volunteers work round the clock, seven days a week, caring for the sick and injured animals and nurturing them back to health before returning them to the wild.

Anyone who finds an injured animal – or would like to donate to help fund their care – can call them on 01403 379446.

Anyone who would like to become a volunteer can email [email protected]

1 . Fox (2).jpg Rangers Lodge Wildlife Hospital in Forest Road, Colgate, cares for a range of sick and injured animals - then releases them back into the wild once they have recovered. Photo: Sarah Page

2 . Patron Broadcasting legend DJ David Hamilton with Jane Burrows at the Rangers Lodge Wildlife Hospital in Forest Road, Colgate Photo: Sarah Page

3 . Volunteers Ross Burrows, David Hamilton, Jane Burrows, Dreena Hamilton, with wildlife hospital volunteers Cat Hoban and Nigel Gorely Photo: Sarah Page

4 . Geese Among geese currently at home at the wildlife hospital is this one, dubbed Louis. Photo: Sarah Page

