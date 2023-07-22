Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station open day 2023 - In pictures

Crowds flocked to the annual Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station open day today (Saturday, July 22).

The event, held in conjunction with Broadwater Carnival, had lots of stalls, rides and fire safety demonstrations.

Chris Bowles, station manager for Worthing Fire Station, said: “We have been helping to run this huge joint community event for many years now, and each year we are able to raise some much-needed funds for local charities.

“The carnival and open day is an event that sits at the core of Worthing’s community, and we’re really looking forward to meeting lots of people from Worthing and the surrounding areas.

“The theme for this year’s event is ‘panto characters’, so we’d love to see lots of Captain Hooks and Tinkerbells walking through our fire station doors.”

The event, which runs until 4pm today, is raising money for the following charities, namely Wadars, Palatine School, Sussex Cancer Fund, Whoopsadaisy, Lyon’s Farm Open Space, Keep Me Breathing, and The Fire Fighters Charity.

1 . 5 WORTHING FIRE STATION OPEN DAY 2023 .jpg Worthing Fire Station Open Day 2023. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . 36 WORTHING FIRE STATION OPEN DAY 2023 .jpg Worthing Fire Station Open Day 2023. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . 6 WORTHING FIRE STATION OPEN DAY 2023 .jpg Worthing Fire Station Open Day 2023. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . 37 WORTHING FIRE STATION OPEN DAY 2023 .jpg Worthing Fire Station Open Day 2023. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell