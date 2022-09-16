Broadwater Library to close for three days
Broadwater Library is to close for three days to enable refurbishment works to be completed.
The library, in Dominion Road, will be closed from Monday to Wednesday, reopening at 9am on Thursday, West Sussex County Council has announced.
A spokesman said this was to allow for the completion of refurbishment works as well as for essential repairs to the main front doors.
“There is no change to the planned Baby Rhyme Time sessions and the weekly Knit and Natter sessions will resume on Wednesday, October 5,” he added. “Items can still be returned between 1pm and 4.30pm each day through the external drop-box or to any other West Sussex Library. Reserved items will be held until the library reopens.
“Residents are welcome to use any West Sussex Library to borrow, renew, reserve and return library items or access public computers for free. There is an extensive digital library as well of books, magazines and newspapers which you can access for free from your own home.”