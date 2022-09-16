Broadwater Library to close for three days

Broadwater Library in Dominion Road, Broadwater, Worthing. Picture: Google

The library, in Dominion Road, will be closed from Monday to Wednesday, reopening at 9am on Thursday, West Sussex County Council has announced.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

A spokesman said this was to allow for the completion of refurbishment works as well as for essential repairs to the main front doors.

“There is no change to the planned Baby Rhyme Time sessions and the weekly Knit and Natter sessions will resume on Wednesday, October 5,” he added. “Items can still be returned between 1pm and 4.30pm each day through the external drop-box or to any other West Sussex Library. Reserved items will be held until the library reopens.