A Sussex dementia support charity has said how you can get help following the star’s sad diagnosis today.

The 67-year-old Die Hard star’s family today confirmed he has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Sage House in Tangmere, Chichester was created to bring all support services together into to support the person living with dementia as well as their whole family.

Sally Tabbner, CEO, said: “All the team at Dementia Support were saddened to hear the news of Bruce Willis’ diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia. A dementia diagnosis can be a worrying and emotional time for the person receiving the diagnosis and their loved ones.

Sage House in Tangmere, near Chichester

“Dementia Support, through the services at Sage House in Tangmere aims to help people live well with dementia. If you or a loved one has any concerns about dementia then please do get in touch with our Wayfinding advice team. Our Wayfinders support people with any aspect of dementia, helping people to access the services they need, and supporting the whole family through every step of the journey.

“We can help from before someone receives a formal diagnosis including help with approaching the subject and planning the next steps. You can contact us by phone on 01243 888691 or visit www.dementiasupport.org.uk.”

Services at Sage House include:

Wayfinders- advice and emotional support

Day Breaks- respite care service providing 1:3 care

Activities- dementia friendly activities including art, exercise, music and singing

Smart Zone- technology solutions for independent living

Community café- open to everyone with homecooked food and cakes

Support groups

Assisted bathing

Dementia Friendly Hairdressers

Chiropody

Massage

Solicitor Clinics

Citizens Advice Bureau

Dementia Assessment Service (NHS run service)