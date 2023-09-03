Buck rescued by local charity after getting its antlers tangled in an electric fence by Uckfield

A buck has been rescued by the East Sussex Wildlife and Ambulance Service (WRAS) after getting its antlers tangled in an electric fence by Uckfield.

The fallow buck was rescued and released on Friday afternoon (September 1) after a walker alerted a local resident of the situation between Palehouse Common and Framfield.

Founder and operations director at East Sussex WRAS Trevor Weeks said: “This was a difficult and dangerous rescue, as they all are, but luckily this one ended up being fairly textbook.”

A team of four specialist rescuers and a trainee joined Mr Weeks as they kept out of the sight of the deer until they were ready to proceed with the rescue.

Rescuers with the deer by Uckfield. Picture from East Sussex WRAS

A spokesperson from the charity said: “Once briefed and prepared the team proceeded to the field where the deer was located, and the rescue plan was put into action. Trevor encouraged the deer into a suitable location where a walk-towards net was then used by rescuers Daryl Farmer and Thea Taylor to gain control of the deer, allowing Trevor to jump on the shoulders and for rescuers Keith Ring and Daryl Farmer to grab the rear legs and secure them.”

Senior rescuer Keith Ring added: “Although this was not the biggest of deer, it was feisty and fit and did not like being restrained. It took Trevor on the deer’s shoulders and Daryl and I holding the rear legs to keep control of the deer whilst Ellie and Abbie started cutting away the electric rope from around the antlers.”

It took the trained rescuers five minutes to secure, cut free and release the deer safely.

Mr Weeks said: “Once restrained, deer need to be released as quickly as possible to avoid capture myopathy and stress causing internal trauma. It is a big killer of deer. Some will die days or weeks later because of the trauma suffered, which is why these rescues need to be dealt with in the correct way. Even people hanging around watching the deer whilst waiting for rescuers to attend will add to the stress and trauma the deer suffers.

“I would urge anyone who comes across such a deer to stop before rushing in and attempting a rescue. Back off, keep out of sight and ear shot of the deer so that it rests as much as possible and doesn’t continue to panic. Call a rescue organisation for help and keep people away. This will ensure the rescue is efficient and as swiftly dealt with as possible.”