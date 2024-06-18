Building of new sports hub at north Horsham Mowbray development moves step forward
Landowners Legal and General are seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council for ‘reserved matters’ in the sports ground’s development.
The hub will feature a sports pavilion, two full size grass football pitches which will double as a cricket outfield, and a floodlit 3G artificial grass football pitch with a spectator area.
A multi-use games area, 500 square metre skate park and mountain bike trail will also feature as part of the hub.
Under ‘reserved matters’ Legal and General are now proposing minor amendments to new parking bays opposite the sports pavilion, along with amendments to gate positions and lighting column around the multi use games area – MUGA. They are also proposing landscaping changes near the mountain bike track.
Eventually Mowbray – where Horsham’s Bohunt School is sited – will have 2,750 new homes and 500,000sq ft of commercial space.
