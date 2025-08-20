Building work on a new £3.4 million community hub in Bexhill has started, with an expected date of completion revealed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rother District Council (RDC) said the construction phase of the project started this week.

It said the Sidley Hub at Sidley Recreation Ground in Canada Way will provide sports changing facilities for the area, as well as a café, accessible toilets, off-street parking and spaces for hire by local groups for sport play and informal recreational use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The old toilet block and changing rooms on the site were demolished earlier this month to make way for the building work to start.

An impression on how the new hub could look

The council said people may notice increased activity at the site as the contractor, BMR Construction, begins the building work.

Councillor Hazel Timpe, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services at Rother District Council, said: “I am delighted that this fantastic project from Heart of Sidley is taking another big step forward towards completion.

“This £3.4 million development is a massive boost for the community and I look forward to seeing the new hub take shape over the coming months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said the start of the hub’s construction is another major step in the £19.3 million Levelling Up Fund project that it believes will deliver cultural-led regeneration and help improve much-needed community facilities in Sidley.

An impression on how the new hub could look

It is expected the new Sidley Hub will be completed by June 2026.

Heart of Sidley’s fundraising campaign set up to get the community hub off the ground exceeded its initial target in November 2024.

More than £11,000 was raised through its ‘Buy a Brick’ campaign, in a bid to raise £10,000 towards furbishing the new hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposals to build the facility in Sidley in Bexhill were unanimously approved by Rother District Council’s planners in July last year.

Jay Carroll, chair of Heart of Sidley, said: “The old shower block at Sidley Recreation Ground is officially no more. This is an exciting and significant step in our journey to create an incredible new community hub.

“We couldn't have done it without the amazing support of our community. Thank you to everyone who has been with us on this incredible journey. We are so excited about our future at the heart of the community.”

More information about Heart of Sidley and the new hub can be found at https://heartofsidley.co.uk.