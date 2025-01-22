The Environment Agency said ‘essential maintenance’ is needed following ‘winter storms causing erosion’ on the beach in Lancing.

Up to 20,000 tonnes of shingle will be moved to ‘maintain protection’ to local homes and businesses. This is ‘enough shingle to fill the Albert Hall three times over’.

"Bulldozers are back on the beaches again to carry out vital shingle replenishment work throughout January between Shoreham and Lancing,” an Environment Agency spokesperson said.

"This work will help give better protection to local communities from coastal flooding this winter.”

Recent winter storms and gales have eroded some of the shingle beach in Lancing. which provides a soft engineered flood defence to the West Sussex frontage.

Following consultation between Shoreham Port Authority, Adur District Council and the nature reserve, the Environment Agency has ‘begun recycling shingle to replenish the Lancing beach’.

"The work to recycle suitable but limited material at Shoreham Fort will also include some shingle from the local nature reserve beach frontage; whilst carefully avoiding any environmental sensitive areas,” the Environment Agency added.

Nick Gray, flood and coastal risk manager, said the single will be moved from Shoreham Fort, along the beach, to the eroded areas Widewater at Lancing Beach Green.

He added: “During the stormy winter months, it is essential that the shingle beach is maintained to ensure it continues to provide significant protection to homes and businesses in Shoreham and Lancing.

“Sea levels are projected to rise by over one metre in the south of England over this century, and with more frequent powerful storms also predicted, the risk of increased coastal erosion and flooding is likely.”

The shingle recycling work will ‘help to maintain’ the flood defences offered by the beach, and to ‘provide the standard of protection required by the coastal defence scheme’ – which was completed by the Environment Agency, in partnership with Worthing Borough Council, in 2005.

The spokesperson added: “The shingle is loaded into dump trucks by an excavator, which then transport the material along the beach frontage to where it is needed. Bulldozers then position the material into the beach profile.

"The beach will remain open, but the Environment Agency are advising the public to be cautious and keep a safe distance from working machinery.

"Residents living in a flood risk area are urged to check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation at www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgencySE on Twitter for the latest flood updates.”

