Burgess Hill Bonfire Night 2025 in 50 photos: spectacular annual tradition returns to Mid Sussex

The fun started at around 6.30pm and took place mostly at Fairfield Recreation Ground. It featured a torchlit procession, fireworks and a huge bonfire.

The event was the first West Sussex Bonfire Night celebration of the year.

Middy photographer Steve Robards, who took the pictures in this gallery, said: “As usual, thousands lined the streets to see the spectacle of light and sound head through the town centre after mustering in Cyprus Road Car Park.

“The procession stopped alongside the British Heart Foundation charity shop where they lit this year’s topical tableaus. One of the topics covered this year was the marking of 200 years of rail, with a cheeky message linking the double centenary with leaves on the line. Another addressed the subject of free parking in the town, and a third was dedicated to the TV programme Grace, which has had sections of its show filmed in the town.”

A Burgess Hill Bonfire Society (BHBS) spokesperson said on the group’s Facebook page on Monday: “Thank you all for the support. We hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.”

The society prides itself on being able to bring this annual tradition to Mid Sussex free-of-charge and on being able to clean up swiftly afterwards.

Before the event, bonfire members had been busy putting rubbish bags around town for spectators to use. On Sunday, September 28, the society said: “Thank you all for using the bins we provided. It really helped us when we cleaned the town this morning. A big thank you to our members and volunteers who went out in the early hours to collect rubbish and clear the streets. You have done a brilliant job.”

The society thanked all the helpers who set up the bonfire and thanked Jupps Fish & Chips for donating sausages and chips to the bonfire and field crew. The society also thanked Burgess Hill Town Council (BHTC) for its continued support and this year’s sponsors: Benson’s Funfairs (M&L Pleasure Fairs), Hunters Estate and Lettings Agents, P & S Gallagher and Falcon Health.

Before this year’s event the town council said: “The Town Council are grateful for the hard work of all the volunteers that work tirelessly to make this a great community event, fundraising for Park Centre Burgess Hill, Befriended and the The Early Birth Association.

“The Town Council supports the Bonfire volunteers with a significant Annual Grant contributing towards costs, as we recognise how important this parade is to the town. They also work throughout the year, supporting our events, with their BBQ stall, and preparing for the procession.”

BHBS have announced that Burgess Hill Bonfire Night 2026 will be on Saturday, September 26.

