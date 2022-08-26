Burgess Hill Brownies receive Gold Awards

Helen Lewis, leader, said: “I am so proud of these Brownies and of all the unit. Everyone has worked so hard during the term to learn new skills whilst having fun too. We have been up to the Downs hiking, learnt archery at Blackland Farm, been climbing, visited the Fire Station and had many other trips out. What our girls have learnt now will empower them in their future. We are a rapidly growing unit and are always looking for volunteers to help. Please do get in touch with us if you can help”.