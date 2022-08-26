Edit Account-Sign Out
Burgess Hill Brownies receive Gold Awards

3rd Burgess Hill Brownies ended the term with two Gold awards.

By Megan O'Neill
Friday, 26th August 2022, 12:20 pm
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 12:22 pm

Two Brownies achieved their Gold award, which is the highest award for their section, before they move on to Guides.

The award was presented to girls who have gained interest badges of their choice, such as performing, painting, aviation.

This was completed over during unit programme activities and skill builders such as building camp fires, hiking, DIY skills and mindfulness.

3rd Burgess Hill Brownies celebrating their last night of term and two Brownies achieving their Gold Awards

Helen Lewis, leader, said: “I am so proud of these Brownies and of all the unit. Everyone has worked so hard during the term to learn new skills whilst having fun too. We have been up to the Downs hiking, learnt archery at Blackland Farm, been climbing, visited the Fire Station and had many other trips out. What our girls have learnt now will empower them in their future. We are a rapidly growing unit and are always looking for volunteers to help. Please do get in touch with us if you can help”.

