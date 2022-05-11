Covers Burgess hill donated the material to WellChild, a charity that provides garden makeovers for children living with complex care needs.

Its latest project, Max’s Garden in Burgess Hill, is on behalf of 11-year-old Max who has four limb cerebral palsy, is non-verbal and has hearing and vision problems.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He uses a wheelchair and requires full adult support, 24-hours a day.

Burgess Hill builders merchant donate £500 to children’s charity

The current family garden, which doesn’t allow Max to spend time outside, will be converted to address his needs and provide enough outside space to allow him to build up his strength using mobility aids. The project involves a group of volunteers from ServiceMax, who will be given just two days to complete the work.

Terry Lace, depot manager of Covers Burgess Hill, said: “We are delighted to be helping WellChild with this important project. We cannot wait to see Max’s Garden once it has been completed.”