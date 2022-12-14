A Burgess Hill dentist has warned of a ‘ticking time bomb’ after the Health and Social Care Committee found that 90 per cent of UK practices are not accepting new adult NHS patients.

Following the recent survey, the Commons select committee, which scrutinises the work of the Department of Health and Social Care, said on December 8 that it had launched an inquiry into dentistry.

The news comes as several residents from Mid Sussex told the Middy that they could not get a dentist appointment.

Dr Sachin Anand, principal partner and senior clinician at Dentalessence in Station Road, Burgess Hill, said: “It is a very difficult time for patients as well as practices (in the UK). The powers that be (central government) seem to fail to realise that this situation is a ticking time bomb as recruitment and funding are in short supply.”

He said: “We have not been able to take on new NHS patients for some time now due to a lack of funding.”

Dr Anand said this was the situation before Covid, but after the pandemic it is even more difficult because ‘targets and red tape’ make it harder to fulfil NHS contracts.

He added: “Many dentists have left and gone back to their respective countries and so it seems that a lot of practices have decided they are just not being listened too and so have now opted to hand their contracts back.”

He also said that trying to recruit is a ‘massive problem’, which adds to delays in patients being able to access NHS dentistry.

The Health and Social Care Committee said MPs will now consider ‘to what extent the current NHS dental contract disincentivises dentists from taking on new patients’. They will also look at incentives that could be be offered by the NHS to recruit and retain dental professionals.

Dr Anand said that ideally he would like to see the current cap on dental contract funding lifted and said recruitment issues need to be resolved. He also called the process of allowing a dentist from abroad to work in the UK ‘long winded’ and believes this acts as a deterrent.