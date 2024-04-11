Burgess Hill deputy head to run London Marathon with six other emus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seven emus are taking on the London Marathon on Sunday 21st April to raise money to help fund sporting opportunities and experiences for children and young people with learning, social, physical and communication disabilities at Woodlands Meed School & College in Burgess Hill, West Sussex.

The seven-strong team will be individually dressed as “emu riders’ and are aiming to break the ‘bananas’ previous record of 3 hours 39 minutes. They’ve recently been spotted taking part in Hove Seafront Park Run and you may well have seen them out and about locally on training runs!

The seven emus recently at Hove Park Run

The Emu’s are hoping to raise lots of money for resources and opportunities to enhance the student’s time at Woodlands Meed, with a special focus on giving the students a summer of sporting experiences - to give the children and young people as many opportunities to try out sporting and physical challenges that ordinarily they might not get a chance to do.

Tom said he was feeling “unbelievably excited” ahead of this year’s marathon.

“I am incredibly excited about this year’s London Marathon. We had such an unbelievable experience last time as the bananas, I can’t wait to unleash the emus on to the course! The atmosphere and the crowd at the London Marathon is just incredible and I feel really lucky to be able to run to raise money for the inspiring students I teach at Woodlands Meed.’

As well as running the London Marathon, Tom will also be undertaking a ‘Tomathon’ later in the week at Woodlands Meed on 26 April, where every student at Woodlands Meed will join Tom to run, walk or wheel to be part of the marathon event and help raise money for the sporting activities.