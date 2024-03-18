Burgess Hill Fire Station crew set to hold charity car wash this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drivers can visit between 10am and 2pm to have their car cleaned by the crew for a small donation.
A spokesperson for Burgess Hill Fire Station said: “Come down from 10am and get your vehicle pampered by your local fire crew. All proceeds go to The Firefighters Charity.”
The Firefighters Charity aims to help all serving and retired members of the UK's ‘fire family’ to live healthier and happier lives. It helps fire services personnel (wholetime, retained, on-call, uniformed, control, support or former) with mental health, physical health, social wellbeing, nursing and retirement.
Burgess Hill Fire Station is located on The Brow.