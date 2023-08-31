There was a huge turnout at Burgess Hill Fire Station on Wednesday (August 30) for an open day which offered families the opportunity to meet their local firefighters and take a look behind the scenes.

The fun day for all the family took place from 10am to 2pm in the drill yard at the station, in The Brow, and featured fire engines, fire safety advice, vehicle rescue demonstrations, as well activities, hot food and ice creams.

There was also a raffle with some amazing prizes to be won.

Proceeds from the event will be going to The Fire Fighters Charity.

Burgess Hill Fire Station thanks visitors for their support and donations in a post on its Facebook page.

They added: “We would like to thank all those behind the scenes that helped to make this day possible, to the crew who entertained you with the various displays throughout the day, the local business who kindly donated to the raffle and to everyone who turned up today to support us.”

1 . Burgess Hill Fire Station Open Day 2023 Burgess Hill Fire Station Open Day 2023 (Photo: Eddie Mitchell) Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Burgess Hill Fire Station open day. SR2308301 Photo by S Robards/National World Burgess Hill Fire Station open day. SR2308301 Photo by S Robards/National World Photo: S Robards

3 . Burgess Hill Fire Station open day. SR2308301 Photo by S Robards/National World Burgess Hill Fire Station open day. SR2308301 Photo by S Robards/National World Photo: S Robards

4 . Burgess Hill Fire Station open day. SR2308301 Photo by S Robards/National World Burgess Hill Fire Station open day. SR2308301 Photo by S Robards/National World Photo: S Robards