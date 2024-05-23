Burgess Hill girl performs at Glyndebourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eleven-year-old Hana-Ines Slater is performing as one of the ‘singing children’ in the chorus of Diane Paulus’s production of Carmen at Glyndebourne until the 24th of August.

From now until the 24th of August, Sussex audiences can enjoy award-winning Broadway Director Diana Paulus’s production of Carmen at Glyndebourne’s 2024 Festival.

Burgess Hill Girls student Hana-Ines Slater, age eleven, has been part of the Glyndebourne Youth Opera for two years. Having attended the two-day audition process in January 2024, Hana-Ines and eleven other performers were selected from over one hundred to be the ‘singing children’ for production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the production Hana-Ines plays one of the street children wearing rags and her face, arms, and legs all covered in fake mud. She performs in three of the scenes, the normal maximum allowed for her age group, and sings a soprano line too.

Hana-Ines Slater (Photo: Burgess Hill Girls)

For Hana-Ines, who also plays the piano and flute and sings in the Burgess Hill Girls choir, performing at Glyndebourne has been a wonderful opportunity:

“Performing on stage is amazing. I have made lots of new friends and the adults are all really friendly. My muddy costume is ok, but I’ve had to get used to having it on my face and arms. It takes a while to get off at night, but it is worth it!”

David Black, Director of Music at Burgess Hill Girls, is delighted to see Hana-Ines enjoying her first experience in a professional production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hana-Ines is such a talented singer and musician. I know she has her sights set on a career as an actor and opera singer. She is now on her way!”