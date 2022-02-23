Burgess Hill Girls pupils’ joy at landing Oxbridge offers despite COVID

Emily Dunsby, Charlotte Fallon and Esme Hobbs have been offered spaces at Oxbridge, subject to their grades this summer.

Emily landed an offer to read modern and medieval languages at King’s College, Cambridge, and must achieve A*AA in her French, German and history A-levels.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte received an offer to study history and politics at Regents Park College, Oxford, with AAA required in her history, politics and English literature A-levels.

Left to right: Emily Dunsby, Charlotte Fallon, Esme Hobbs

Esme hopes to read classics at Corpus Christi, Cambridge, after being offered a place if she gets A*A*A in her Latin, classical civilisation and English literature A-levels.

Charlotte said: “I was initially shocked but quickly delighted when I received my offer. I’m incredibly excited at the possibility of attending somewhere filled with people equally passionate about their subjects and about learning as I am.”

Esme said: “I hope to be able to connect with people who love my subject just as much as I do, and to learn lots of really interesting new things in great detail, which would be incredible. I feel amazed at having been offered a place, and absolutely honoured to have the opportunity. Now it’s just about working towards the A-levels!”