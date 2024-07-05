Burgess Hill Girls students' artwork brightens up Burgess Hill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A design by art students at Burgess Hill Girls has been selected by Burgess Hill Town Council to give Virgin Media’s grey telecommunications boxes a makeover.

Burgess Hill Town Council has devised an innovative project to brighten up Virgin Media’s dull grey telecommunications boxes in the town.

Existing designs include ‘St John’s Church with three Marlet birds’ by local artist Holly Sellors, ‘Burgess Hill Water Tower’ by U3A member and artist Ian McConachie, and ‘J.C. Bee-Mason’ by local art teacher Richard Black. Bee-Mason was a filmmaker, explorer, campaigner, and beekeeper who lived in Burgess Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coincidently the design by Sixth Form art students Annalise, Natalie and Maddie also follows a bee theme:

Annalisa Natalie and Maddie with Tofujjul Hussain in front of the box

“Inspired by the B in our school logo and our mascot Queen Bee we each created individual designs and then combined them for a collaborative fusion of our ideas.”

This week the girls finished painting their artwork on to the Virgin Media box on Station Road. Deputy Burgess Hill Town Mayor Tofujjul Hussain was in attendance to meet the girls and officially launch the newest design.

Emma Levett, Head of Art at Burgess Hill Girls, is delighted to see the students sharing their art with the community:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad