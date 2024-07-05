Burgess Hill Girls students' artwork brightens up Burgess Hill
Burgess Hill Town Council has devised an innovative project to brighten up Virgin Media’s dull grey telecommunications boxes in the town.
Existing designs include ‘St John’s Church with three Marlet birds’ by local artist Holly Sellors, ‘Burgess Hill Water Tower’ by U3A member and artist Ian McConachie, and ‘J.C. Bee-Mason’ by local art teacher Richard Black. Bee-Mason was a filmmaker, explorer, campaigner, and beekeeper who lived in Burgess Hill.
Coincidently the design by Sixth Form art students Annalise, Natalie and Maddie also follows a bee theme:
“Inspired by the B in our school logo and our mascot Queen Bee we each created individual designs and then combined them for a collaborative fusion of our ideas.”
This week the girls finished painting their artwork on to the Virgin Media box on Station Road. Deputy Burgess Hill Town Mayor Tofujjul Hussain was in attendance to meet the girls and officially launch the newest design.
Emma Levett, Head of Art at Burgess Hill Girls, is delighted to see the students sharing their art with the community:
“I am, as always, incredibly proud of the artworks produced by the Lower Sixth Form. This time is no exception. The response from neighbours and passersby has been wonderful. Everyone is delighted with how bright the art looks in the community, and many have said it has really cheered them up. This is exactly what we intended.”
