Burgess Hill Girls talks Latin with Manor Field Primary School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Between April and May 2024 teachers and students from Burgess Hill Girls ran a series of taster lessons in Latin for Year 5 pupils at Manor Field Primary School in Burgess Hill.

According to a recent article in The Times there has been a resurgence in the teaching of Latin in Primary schools. The Government is also seeking to promote the learning of Latin in Senior schools. In 2023 they launched the Latin Excellence Programme, partnering with the Centre for Latin Excellence to offer high quality Latin teaching and resources to non-selective state schools in the North, Midlands, and South West of England.

According to the Centre for Latin Excellence there are a number of reasons to learn Latin. It gives a good grounding for all modern languages including English, cultural literacy is improved via learning about Greco-Roman society, and finally it is looked on favourably by universities and employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latin has always been popular at Burgess Hill Girls and through working with local primary schools it is aiming to spread this love. The taster lessons with Manor Field were the first collaboration. In the lessons Year 5 pupils learnt how to introduce themselves, the difference between masculine and feminine endings, and adjective agreements. They also learnt about Roman culture, including how they celebrated birthdays with a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ in Latin.

Andrew Doe and students from Burgess Hill Girls and Manor Field

The pupils at Manor Field really enjoyed the lessons:

"I learned that a lot more English words than I thought came from Latin."

"They were all really kind."

"I liked that we played games.”

Students from Manor Field Learning Latin

The students from Burgess Hill Girls also benefited greatly from this collaboration. Amelie and Madison Deluca-Perry commented:

“We were very grateful for the opportunity to meet the pupils at Manor Field, not only to give them an introduction to the Latin language and Roman Britain but also to share our passion for the ancient world. It was a fantastic experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Doe, Classics teacher at Burgess Hill Girls, is delighted that this first partnership activity was a success: