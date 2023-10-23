BREAKING
Burgess Hill in Bloom’s annual Quiz raises £176 for Mid Sussex Voluntary Action

Burgess Hill in Bloom’s annual Quiz for Mid Sussex Voluntary Action has raised £176.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 12:56 BST
Around 30 people took part in the event in five teams on Thursday, October 19.

The event took place at the Cherry Tree Centre in Fairfield Road. People can find out more about Burgess Hill in Bloom at https://www.burgesshillinbloom.co.uk/ or at https://www.facebook.com/BurgessHillInBloom/.

Burgess Hill in Bloom's annual Quiz for Mid Sussex Voluntary Action was on Thursday, October 19Burgess Hill in Bloom's annual Quiz for Mid Sussex Voluntary Action was on Thursday, October 19
Burgess Hill in Bloom's annual Quiz for Mid Sussex Voluntary Action was on Thursday, October 19
Cathy Barnett from BHIB said: "The winning team were ‘The No Nuffinks’. Lead by Sue Goodsall, BHIB vice-chair, they won by one point from ‘David’s Relatives’, very exciting!"

She said: "The quiz was very much enjoyed by all who attended and made a profit of £176. This was sent to MSVA to go towards a project of their choice. Thanks must go to Dave Turner who provided the questions, Paul Barnett, who was an amusing quizmaster on the night, MSVA for hosting the event at the Cherry Tree Centre in Fairfield Road and all who helped in the organizing of the evening."

