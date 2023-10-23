Burgess Hill in Bloom’s annual Quiz raises £176 for Mid Sussex Voluntary Action

The event took place at the Cherry Tree Centre in Fairfield Road. People can find out more about Burgess Hill in Bloom at https://www.burgesshillinbloom.co.uk/ or at https://www.facebook.com/BurgessHillInBloom/ .

She said: "The quiz was very much enjoyed by all who attended and made a profit of £176. This was sent to MSVA to go towards a project of their choice. Thanks must go to Dave Turner who provided the questions, Paul Barnett, who was an amusing quizmaster on the night, MSVA for hosting the event at the Cherry Tree Centre in Fairfield Road and all who helped in the organizing of the evening."