Burgess Hill in Bloom’s quiz raises hundreds for Mid Sussex Voluntary Action’s Christmas fund
Burgess Hill in Bloom members had great fun at their Annual Quiz 2022 last month.
The event was held on Thursday, October 27, at Mid Sussex Voluntary Action’s Cherry Tree Centre in Fairfield Road, Burgess Hill.
Quizmaster general Dave Turner devised the questions and they were posed by Nick Sparks, assisted by his wife Susan.
Burgess Hill in Bloom chair Cathy Barnett said: “A raffle was held and a cheque for £250 was sent to MSVA towards their Christmas fund. Our thanks to MSVA for hosting the event, which turned out to be a very fun and enjoyable evening, with lots of banter and laughter, enjoyed by all the quizzers. It is hoped that more quizzes will now be held.”
The winning team, The No Nuffinks, was captained by Sue Goodsall, and Cathy presented them with some bottles of wine.
The MSVA team was called ‘and the Winners are...’ and came in third.