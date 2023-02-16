Burgess Hill Pantry gets £2,100 donation from Porsche Centre Mid-Sussex

Burgess Hill Pantry has thanked Porsche Centre Mid-Sussex after they donated £2,100.

A spokesperson for the volunteer-run community group said: “Another incredible donation from Porsche Centre Mid-Sussex. Thank you, you are so very generous. Local businesses really can make a huge difference to us at the Pantry, so get in touch if you want to be part of supporting your community too.”

Councillors and volunteers set up the Burgess Hill Pantry at the Martlets in the summer of 2021. For a weekly membership of £4, people can choose a selection of food with a value of £15-£20 each week. Available food includes fresh fruit and vegetables, ‘store cupboard favourites’, bread and dairy products.

The opening times are: 1.30pm-4pm on Tuesdays, 9.30am-11.30am on Wednesdays, 10am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-4pm on Thursdays, and 9.30am-11.30am on Fridays.