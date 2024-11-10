The Remembrance Parade on Sunday, November 10 departed from the rear of Cyprus Road car park at 10.15 am.

Youth groups and local organizations were involved and a rolling road closure was in effect to ensure the safety of participants and spectators.

Following the parade, a service was held at the War Memorial Garden, where wreaths were laid to honour those who served.

A church service was also held at St John’s immediately after the gathering at the War Memorial Garden.

The Armistice Day Commemoration Service will also take place on Monday, November 11, during which the Town Mayor will lay the People’s Wreath at the base of the town’s War Memorial.

1 . Burgess Hill Remembrance Service in pictures Burgess Hill Remembrance Service in pictures Photo: Phil Dennett

2 . Burgess Hill Remembrance Service in pictures Burgess Hill Remembrance Service in pictures Photo: Phil Dennett

3 . Burgess Hill Remembrance Service in pictures Burgess Hill Remembrance Service in pictures Photo: Phil Dennett