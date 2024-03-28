Burgess Hill Rocks!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From Tuesday 12 March to Friday 15 March, 75 talented pupils from The Burgess Hill Academy, a member of The University of Brighton Academies Trust, took centre stage for their rendition of Andrew Lloyd Webber's 2015 hit musical, "School of Rock." Under the direction and production of Mrs Frean and expert stage management by Mr Gallagher, the academy delivered a rocking performance that captivated audiences.

Hannah Frean, the Performing Arts Lead at The Burgess Hill Academy, expressed her delight at the outcome of the production: "The stage was set, the volume was cranked up high, and the kids delivered a performance that won over the crowd!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The musical, which tells the story of Dewey Finn, a down-and-out rock musician who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school, showcased the remarkable talent of the academy's students. With William leading the cast as Dewey Finn, supported by a stellar cast including Caitlin, Toby, Jacob, and many others, the performance was a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire cast and crew.

School of Rock production at The Burgess Hill Academy

Students involved in the production shared their enthusiasm and gratitude for the experience:

CJ, who portrayed Head teacher Rosalie Mullins, remarked, "As this was my last show, I thoroughly enjoyed it and will miss this experience. The entire cast was extremely nice and supportive, and Mrs Frean and Mr Gallagher made a dream reality."

Arum, who made her debut in the production, expressed, "This has been my first show, and thank you everyone for making my first year the best."

Annie reflected, "This show was magical. The cast, the stage crew, the atmosphere: everything was incredible, and I cannot thank all of you enough for this opportunity that brought me so much joy!"

The Burgess Hill Academy's "School of Rock" production was a collaborative effort, with students, staff, and volunteers coming together to create an unforgettable experience for all involved. The exceptional performances and live professional band, coupled with the support of the school community, have set a high standard for future productions.