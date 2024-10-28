The owner of a new sandwich bar in Burgess Hill has shared his story about overcoming a family tragedy and taking part in an intense 40-mile fundraising walk.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeremy ‘Jez’ Dutfield, 50, opened Brunchies in Church Street on Tuesday, October 1, and sells sandwiches, paninis, jacket potatoes and other traditional favourites.

The bar is proving popular among locals and has been awarded the top score for food hygiene. Visit www.freshstartcateringservices.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Jez said the successful opening comes after a struggle to get through a dark point in his life starting two years ago after his brother died by suicide.

Jez Dutfield, 50, opened Brunchies in Burgess Hill in October 2024

He told the Middy: “Then my mother passed away, and my father passed away, then I was sadly diagnosed with cancer.”

But Jez said: “While all this was going on I had my own business. I’ve got a hospitality company, and we were looking after Surrey Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).” He explained that the SFRS team offered him a lot of emotional and physical support, saying: “I had a lot of counselling through the guys because I was in a really bad low place.”

He continued: “Having got through all of that and picked myself and got all of the care and assistance that I needed, I wanted to do something to say thank you to the Surrey Fire and Rescue service. I also wanted to do something to say thank you to The Fire Fighters Charity who had helped me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jez Dutfield, the owner of Brunchies in Burgess Hill, took park in a 40-mile walk from Surrey to Sussex this spring

Jez said he and his friends decided to walk 40 miles from London to Brighton. He said: “There were about 18 of us and we did it in full firefighters equipment with the full BA (Breathing Apparatus) sets on and the full helmets and tanks – the lot. It took us about 16 hours and we ended up raising about £10,500 for The Fire Fighters Charity.”

Jez said participants did the walk ‘in tandem’: “In the firefighting world if you go into a burning building or if you go into a situation with an oxygen cylinder, it’s known as being ‘under air’ so we had two people under air at any one time.”

Jez said that when the cylinders of the two walkers under air were depleted an alarm bell rang and they radioed ahead to get two other people under air. Those not under air could walk as little or as much as they wanted, said Jez, so he walked 32 of the 40 miles in the rest of his kit.

Sadly, Jez said one of his reasons for moving his business to Sussex was because the catering budget was cut at the SFRS training headquarters in Reigate, where he and and his wife Maxine had been working for the past 15 years. Jez said he was ‘heartbroken’ to leave because many people at SFRS felt he was part of the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jez Dutfield, 50, opened Brunchies in Burgess Hill in October 2024

Going forward, Jez said he hopes to raise awareness about both prostate cancer and mental health issues.

He is urging men, especially those over 50, to get themselves checked with a PSA (prostate-specific antigen) test. He said: “My symptoms were fairly low and it was just by chance that my doctor wanted me to have a bit of further investigation. They looked into it and if it wasn't for those checks I probably wouldn't be here now.”

On the subject of mental health, Jez said: “No matter how bad things seem there will always be someone that can talk to you and listen to you and help you work through your problems. Having been on the end of suicide and the effect it’s had on me and my family, it’s just rotten.”

He said Brunchies has recently completed a catering job for the Samaritans, a charity he recommends. He said: “They are just there to listen to you, whatever your problems are.”