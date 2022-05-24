Burgess Hill school sends school bags to children all over the world

Vice principal, Lizi Sparasci, said: “We are so proud of the kindness, generosity and resourcefulness shown by our students in their fundraising endeavours. The incredible effort that they put into supporting School in a Bag really embodies the community spirit and values of The Burgess Hill Academy. We are thrilled to be able to support such a worthwhile charity that enables all children to access education, something which we see the power of every day”.