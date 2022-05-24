Burgess Hill school sends school bags to children all over the world

Year 7 and 8 students fundraised with cake sales, car washes, sponsored silences, swimathons and football games.
For every £20 raised, the charity packs a school bag full of equipment to send to a child who needs it.
Year 7 and 8 standards leader, Tim Pownceby said, “I couldn't be more delighted with the efforts put in and the amount raised”.
Vice principal, Lizi Sparasci, said: “We are so proud of the kindness, generosity and resourcefulness shown by our students in their fundraising endeavours. The incredible effort that they put into supporting School in a Bag really embodies the community spirit and values of The Burgess Hill Academy. We are thrilled to be able to support such a worthwhile charity that enables all children to access education, something which we see the power of every day”.