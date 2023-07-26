Burgess Hill schoolboys set for 24-hour ‘survival challenge’ to raise hundreds for military charity

Two Burgess Hill schoolboys are getting ready for a 24-hour ‘survival challenge’ during their summer holiday to help raise money for Blind Veterans UK.

Oakley Connor and Sammy Langley, who are both nine, are set to walk six miles along a coastal path in Suffolk on August 26 while carrying everything they will need to survive for 24 hours.

The pair, who have been best friends since starting primary school, will have to camp on the beach, scavenge for firewood and cook their own food. The expedition will be led by Oakley’s nana, who is an experienced hiker and a girl guide leader.

Sammy said: “We are really into army stuff and enjoy visiting army museums. We want to raise money to thank veterans for their service and it makes us feel very proud that we can help them out.”

The boys have been busy training for their adventure. Sammy said: “It’s going to be difficult to build a shelter on the beach that won’t collapse, and our bags are going to be heavy to carry.”

Oakley said: “The weather won’t stop us. We will carry out our challenge whether it is sunny or raining. We’ve been training in sun, rain and wind; we’ve walked the Ditchling Beacon and the South Downs.”

Oakley’s mum Emma said: “Myself and Oakley’s dad and Sammy’s parents are so proud of the boys. This isn’t their first fundraiser; they have previously raised £1,500 for Burgess Hill food bank in 2021 by playing the drums for 12 hours straight with a group of friends and then last year they raised £1,000 for the charity Choose Love by living in a car boot for a day.”

Later this year, the pair are hoping to meet some of the charity’s blind veterans at their new Centre of Wellbeing in Rustington. Sammy said: “We would like to deliver some homemade cakes; our speciality is rocky road with popcorn and we can tell them all about our exciting adventure.”