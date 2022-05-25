Oakely Connor and Sammy Langley spent Saturday, May 21, in a car boot in aid of Choose Love (Prism the Gift Fund).

Last year the boys were both ‘Dinky Drummers’, helping to raise £1,500 for the Burgess Hill Community Food Bank.

Oakley’s mum Emma said this challenge ‘honoured the harrowing experiences of so many, who deserve to travel comfortably and be welcomed to safer countries’.

Sammy and Oakley from Sheddingdean Community Primary School in Burgess Hill raised more than £800 by spending Saturday, May 21, in a car boot

She said: “This is a micro-experience of what so many people seeking asylum go through.”