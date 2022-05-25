Burgess Hill schoolkids spend a day in a car boot to help refugees

Two eight-year-olds from Sheddingdean Community Primary School in Burgess Hill have raised more than £800 to help refugees.

By Lawrence Smith
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 6:55 pm

Oakely Connor and Sammy Langley spent Saturday, May 21, in a car boot in aid of Choose Love (Prism the Gift Fund).

Last year the boys were both ‘Dinky Drummers’, helping to raise £1,500 for the Burgess Hill Community Food Bank.

Oakley’s mum Emma said this challenge ‘honoured the harrowing experiences of so many, who deserve to travel comfortably and be welcomed to safer countries’.

She said: “This is a micro-experience of what so many people seeking asylum go through.”

Oakley and Sammy, who came up with the idea, were responsible for their own food and entertainment, and did not leave the boot until their time was up. They have a video on the Facebook page ‘Sammy and Oakley's Car Boot Challenge’.

