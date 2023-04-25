Burgess Hill sisters complete their first London Marathon

Burgess Hill sisters Karen White and Nicky Wickwar took on the London Marathon on Sunday April 23 to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

Nicky's Finish

This charity is close to their family through loss and illness, and they have been well supported by family and friends, as well as members of their local churches.

They have so far raised in excess of £3,000, though donations are still gratefully received at justgiving.com/fundraising/karen-white82

Conditions were damp on the day but this was better for the runners than hot sunshine so dehydration was kept at bay.

Karen's Finish.

Many stages of aches and doubt were overcome on the way, and new friendships born among the camaraderie of the event.

Much relief was felt as each joyously crossed the finish line on The Mall after rounding the Victoria Memorial opposite Buckingham Palace.