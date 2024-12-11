Burgess Hill Town Council leads Christmas Hamper project for families in need

The council took the lead in organising the initiative, which brought together volunteers, Mid Sussex businesses and organisations to support vulnerable individuals and families in the Burgess Hill area.

It provided them with essential food and festive items for the holiday season.

A town council spokesperson said: “The assembly of 253 hamper boxes was achieved in a single day at Kings Church, with an incredible effort from the local community. The project’s success is the result of a collaboration between the Town Council, Kings Church, Burgess Hill Youth, Burgess Hill Foodbank, and the Burgess Hill and District Lions. Local schools including Burgess Hill Academy, Downlands Community School and St Paul’s Catholic College contributed items as their schools acted as collection points. These items were very much appreciated.

“A big thank you must also go to local businesses to include: Steve Willis Training Centres who generously provided the boxes for this year and subsequent two years; Parkers Vehicle Services who generously provided a vehicle free of charge that assisted with the purchase of food; MCL Telecom; The Triangle Leisure Centre; RBPM Direct; Bennett Christmas Insurance; Acora IT Support West Sussex.”

The council said the hamper boxes were distributed to those who are most in need and were created by volunteers at the church to include support from businesses Cambridge Audio for providing four volunteers and Canon Europe. School pupils from Downlands also assembled the boxes, as well as three staff members form Mid Sussex District Council.

Councillor Peter Williams, leader of the council, expressed his appreciation for the team’s dedication, saying: “I have been very impressed by the hard work and dedication that has been given to this project, and we were privileged to make deliveries on Sunday to those who are in need or vulnerable. The responses we got from them were heartening and made it all worthwhile.”

The town council and its partners thanked everyone who contributed time, resources and support to the initiative.

1 . Christmas Hamper Project Burgess Hill Town Council's led this year's Christmas Hamper Project, which supported 486 adults and 256 young people Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council

