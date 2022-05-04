Burgess Hill veterinary clinic wins Best in West Sussex award

At a virtual awards ceremony attended by hundreds of veterinary professionals, Heath Vets scooped the prize after achieving the most top-rated client reviews over the past 12 months in this category.

Over the last year, the veterinary experts running the Awards, VetHelpDirect.com, have been analysing reviews left on UK vet practice websites, selecting practices with the most four and five star reviews.

With more than 15,500 reviews, UK vet practices have battled for Best Vet in County, Best Start Up, Best Mobile, Best Small Animal and Best Equine.

The team at Heath Vets, Burgess Hill, winners of ‘Best Vets in West Sussex’

Sarah Solomon, practice owner, said: “We are delighted to have won this award. The past couple of years has certainly not been easy but the continued understanding and support from our clients has meant that we have come through it stronger than ever. We are delighted to be settled into our new premises on London Road, Burgess Hill and are thrilled that our clients like it as much as we do.

“We are grateful for our clients taking the time to right such kind words and positive reviews, it certainly brightens our day.”

The Award reflects dedication to customer service and outstanding care.