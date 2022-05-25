Burgess Hill’s Jubilee Fest: five days of family fun

There’s just over a week to go until The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Burgess Hill Town Council is holding a five-day festival to celebrate.

By Lawrence Smith
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 7:12 pm
Tobias Alexander will be one of the singers at the Concert in the Park on Thursday, June 2
This year’s Jubilee Fest runs from Wednesday to Sunday, June 1-5, and offers a variety of fun family activities.

Town mayor Anne Eves said: “There’s something for all ages on every day at the Burgess Hill Jubilee Fest.

"I’m working on my Makaton signing of God Save the Queen for the Burnside event.”

Council leader Robert Eggleston said Jubilee Fest would celebrate the Queen’s reign ‘in fantastic style’.

There will be inflatables at Wowzer Wednesday (June 1, St John’s Park), tile-painting on Jubilee Art Day (June 2, Cherry Tree Centre) and DJ workshops at Skate Fest (June 1).

Jubilee Jest (June 3) offers comedy from Angelos Epithemiou and others.

Burnside Community Centre’s Jubilee Celebration is on June 1 with a drama performance, music from the Queen’s reign and a performance of ‘God Save The Queen’ in Makaton.

The Live Music Concert is at St John’s Park on June 2, featuring The Spinettes, Tobias Alexander and Dan Russell.

Burgess Hill Bonfire Society will also be in attendance providing a hog roast, and lighting the Beacon, following a piper’s rendition of ‘Diu Regnare’.

Wheels Through the Years is at Fairfield Recreation Ground on June 3 with vehicles from the Weald Classic Vehicle Club on display.

The Senior Citizen’s Tea Party will offer afternoon tea and musical entertainment at St Wilfrid’s Parish Centre on Saturday, June 4, from 2pm to 4.30pm. People can book at the Help Point in Church Walk or call 01444 247726.

