This year’s Jubilee Fest runs from Wednesday to Sunday, June 1-5, and offers a variety of fun family activities.

Town mayor Anne Eves said: “There’s something for all ages on every day at the Burgess Hill Jubilee Fest.

"I’m working on my Makaton signing of God Save the Queen for the Burnside event.”

Tobias Alexander will be one of the singers at the Concert in the Park on Thursday, June 2

Council leader Robert Eggleston said Jubilee Fest would celebrate the Queen’s reign ‘in fantastic style’.

There will be inflatables at Wowzer Wednesday (June 1, St John’s Park), tile-painting on Jubilee Art Day (June 2, Cherry Tree Centre) and DJ workshops at Skate Fest (June 1).

Jubilee Jest is set to round off Friday night with a raucous evening of comedy at Cyprus Hall (7pm). The show will be hosted by the Burgess Hill Bonfire Society and features Jonny Awsum and Matt Richardson.

Burnside Community Centre’s Jubilee Celebration is on June 1 with a drama performance, music from the Queen’s reign and a performance of ‘God Save The Queen’ in Makaton.

The Live Music Concert is at St John’s Park on June 2, featuring The Spinettes, Tobias Alexander and Dan Russell.

Burgess Hill Bonfire Society will also be in attendance providing a hog roast, and lighting the Beacon, following a piper’s rendition of ‘Diu Regnare’.

Wheels Through the Years is at Fairfield Recreation Ground on June 3 with vehicles from the Weald Classic Vehicle Club on display.

The Senior Citizen’s Tea Party will offer afternoon tea and musical entertainment at St Wilfrid’s Parish Centre on Saturday, June 4, from 2pm to 4.30pm. People can book at the Help Point in Church Walk or call 01444 247726.

Party in the Park returns to St John’s Park on Saturday, June 4, featuring live music from Blondie tribute Glass Hearts, rock band Dark Waters and more.