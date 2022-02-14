The firewalk at the Thomas A’Becket pub saw 24 people walk over hot coals on Sunday, raising more than £6,000 for the hospital home in Boundary Road.

Solicitors Sophie Campbell-Adams, Lissie Squires and Theresa Write from Britton & Time in Hove faced their fears and said it was great.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They added: “It was so much fun and really exhilarating. The team at Britton and Time solicitors is really proud to support Care for Veterans to help provide care and rehabilitation for ex-military personnel with neurological and medical disabilities.”

Sam Woodger, said: “As it’s my birthday and I am 18 months free of cancer, I decided to support this very worthwhile local charity.”

Lou Wilkins said: “I’ve got to be honest I was both excited and nervous, but I am humbled to be supporting such an amazing cause. On a personal note, I can’t think of anything better to challenge myself physically and mentally. After all, if I can do this, then I can achieve anything without my self-doubt holding me back.”

All proceeds will support Care for Veterans to provide its comprehensive and high standard of care to help disabled veterans achieve their rehabilitation goals.

Christine Gillott, senior fundraising at the charity, said: “It was a ‘burning’ desire to make 2022 my ‘hottest’ year yet. I joined our amazing supporters and faced my fears to support the residents at Care for Veterans, who face the toughest challenge of their lives. Many of them would love to participate in the Firewalk but are prevented by their disabilities.

Solicitor Lissie Squires from Britton & Time in Hove doing the Valentine's Firewalk for Worthing charity Care for Veterans

“Thank you to everyone who took part and our sponsors, Aspire Residential. The proceeds from this event will help ensure our disabled ex-military personnel get the specialist care and rehabilitation they need to improve their lives and regain their independence.”