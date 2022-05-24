Burst pipe forces Hastings school to close

A burst water main outside the William Parker Campus for Year 9 to Year 13 students has caused the closure.

Principal Liam Collins said in an email to parents and carers: “Due to a burst water main outside the school, we are sorry to inform you of the school’s closure until further notice.

"Engineers are working tirelessly to resolve the issue, and we will notify you immediately when the school is ready to accept students.

Ark Alexander Academy. Picture from Google.

"There is no risk of harm to staff or students. However, we will have to send the students home with no toilets or way to feed the students.

"All students will be set independent work via Teams. This afternoon the PE exam will continue and the students are being taken to Helenswood for a revision session.

"Those in an exam now will remain until they have finished, and we will inform them at the end.

"Students leaving the site will follow the permissions set on our systems. Alternatively, please make arrangements to collect your child. Staff will remain on site for the safety of all students.

“I appreciate your support. More information will follow shortly.”