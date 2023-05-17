Burst sewer pipe in Bognor Regis: disruption expected as treatment tankers arrive

Southern Water treatment takers have been spotted in the Bognor Regis area this morning (May 17), as teams work to repair a burst sewer main in the area.

Southern Water has said the pipe burst in a field in a rural area off Yapton Road in North Bognor Regis last night – and teams have been attending ever since.

A spokesperson has warned that, in order to protect the environment and allow members of the public to use facilities as normal, Southern Water has to use the tankers to carry flows away for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the burst main is in Yapton, reports suggest that as many as a dozen tankers have been seen in Aldwick, near the seafront. This is because, in order to move the flows from the damaged outlet, tankers must be dispersed to other pumping stations and manholes throughout the area, a spokesperson said.

17 TANKERS MARINE DRIVE WEST IN BOGNOR REGIS MIDNIGHT 16-5-23

They apologised for the noise and disruption caused, and have assured customers they are working ‘as quickly as is safe to make repairs’. Updates are due as the situation develops, with teams onsite both this morning and all through last night to bring the burst main under control.

17 TANKERS MARINE DRIVE WEST IN BOGNOR REGIS MIDNIGHT 16-5-23

SEWAGE TANKERS ALDWICK 17-5-23