Burst sewer pipe in Bognor Regis: Pipe repaired after 'massive' 76 tanker operation

A burst sewer pipe in Bognor Regis has been repaired after a ‘massive’ 76-tanker operation which took place over several days.

By Connor Gormley
Published 19th May 2023, 12:38 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 12:39 BST

The pipe, located in a field near Yapton road, burst late at night on May 16 and teams arrived shortly afterwards to contain the spilled sewage.

Working through the night and over several days, a fleet of 76 tankers transported tonnes of effluence from the burst pipe to alternative outflows and manhole covers throughout the area.

Now, a Sourthern Water spokesperson has confirmed the works are complete.

A clean-up effort is now underway

"This has been a challenging and complex operation,” they said, adding that the record operation had “served its purpose.”

"Tankers are now moving out of the area. Some will be kept in the area as a contingency measure to be sure the repair is holding under the high pressure in the pipe. A clean up operation on the field close to the burst is now underway.”

The burst comes amid controversy for Southern Water, which has been under fire in recent years for releasing sewage into the sea. Earlier this year, residents rallied outside Bognor Regis and Littlhampton MP Nick Gibb’s constituency office to question his voting record on sewage discharges, and, in 2021, the company was fined a record £90 million for illegally dumping raw sewage off the South Coast.

Since the pipe burst, six more sewage releases were authorised in Bognor Regis, Felpham, Middleton and Aldwick although Southern Water has said the repair was completed without ‘releasing wastewater into the environment.’

