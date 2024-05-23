Burst water main in Hastings affects residents' water supply
According to Southern Water, the incident was reported just after 1pm today and is affecting the TN35 area.
The burst main is located in the Ore area, near Fairlight.
Southern Water engineers are currently in the area repairing the burst.
On its website, the company said: “We have a team on site repairing the burst. Your water supply should return to normal within three hours. You may notice some discolouration or low pressure at first; this is completely normal when there’s been a disruption to the supply and is only temporary. Again, please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Hastings has seen several burst main incidents this month, the biggest being on May 2 when tens of thousands of homes were left without water as a result, with more than 30,000 customers finally regaining their supply by May 7.
A burst water pipe in a village outside Hastings also affected more than 1,000 homes last Saturday (May 18).
The leak took place in the mains supply in Guestling.
