Stranded motorists were taken in by the landlady of a pub near Burwash after they were forced to abandon their vehicles due to treacherous weather conditions.

Two couples made do with sleeping in a bay window with just a duvet to keep warm.

About 40 people were welcomed into the Bear Inn overnight on Sunday (December 11) after many had to abandon their cars and one pair of travellers were involved in a crash.

Despite all of the bedrooms at the Inn being booked up, landlady Pauline Wilson, allowed the stranded travellers to stay the night as they ‘had nowhere else to go’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We have eight motel rooms and we had already filled them, but people just kept coming.

Stranded motorists were taken in overnight by the landlady at the Bear Inn after many were forced to abandon their vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We couldn’t turn them away so we decided that we’d just take them all in and we would just have to make shift on the floor."

She also provided hot drinks, food and a log fire to keep the stranded motorists warm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Reynolds was travelling from Birmingham to Hastings to visit his mother Conquest Hospital when he was forced to seek refuge at the Inn.

He said: “Big up to Pauline and her staff at the Bear Inn, Burwash, because although she had no bedrooms left she kept the pub open and warm to settle many travellers that had either got stuck or crashed their cars or abandoned their travel plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pauline even fed us, we are all so grateful.”

Others took to Twitter to share their gratitude towards the staff at the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a tweet, Dr Alexandra Loske said: “Stranded and snowed in near Burwash since 5pm.

"A 2-mile treck through the snow to The Bear Inn, which has taken in dozens of people and is staying open all night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hot drinks, logfires, mattresses for children.

"Human kindness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the conditions, Ms Wilson said the atmosphere was ‘fantastic’ as people ‘from all walks of life’ came together.