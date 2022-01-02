Buses organised from Uckfield to Hurst Green as crews fix landslip near Crowborough
Buses are running from Uckfield to Hurst Green today (Sunday, January 2) while Network Rail crews work on a landslip near Crowborough.
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 3:22 pm
Updated
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 3:32 pm
On social media Network Rail Kent and Sussex said, “We’re putting one-tonne bags of stone in place to shore it up until we can fix it permanently.
“Thank you to Southern Rail passengers for your patience at this short notice.”
Southern Rail has been contacted for more information.