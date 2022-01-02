Buses organised from Uckfield to Hurst Green as crews fix landslip near Crowborough

Buses are running from Uckfield to Hurst Green today (Sunday, January 2) while Network Rail crews work on a landslip near Crowborough.

On social media Network Rail Kent and Sussex said, “We’re putting one-tonne bags of stone in place to shore it up until we can fix it permanently.

“Thank you to Southern Rail passengers for your patience at this short notice.”

Buses have been arranged from Uckfield to Hurst Green ENGSUS00120130803080636