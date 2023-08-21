Buses to replace late night and early morning trains between Brighton and Littlehampton this week
Several services are due to be effected by the swap, including: the 22:46, 23:16 and 00:02 services from London Victoria to Worthing, the 22:40 service from Portsmouth Harbour to Brighton, the 00:04 service from Brighton to West Worthing and the 00:12 from Brighton to Hove.
The changes come as a result of planned engineering works between Brighton and Littlehampton this week, effectively closing all lines.
From Monday to Thursday this week, the 22:46, 23:16 and 00:02 London Victoria to Worthing services will divert and terminate at Brighton. Meanwhile, from Tuesday to Friday, the 00:04 Brighton to West Worthing and the 00:12 Brighton to Hove services will not run.
Passengers who might be effected can plan their trips using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner. Customers have been advised that rail replacement vehicles may be busier than usual and customers should allow for extra time on their trip