BREAKING
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness

Buses to replace late night and early morning trains between Brighton and Littlehampton this week

Buses will replace light night and early morning trains between Brighton and Littlehampton from August 21 to August 25, Southern Railway has said.
By Connor Gormley
Published 21st Aug 2023, 08:32 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 08:33 BST
Southern RailwaySouthern Railway
Southern Railway

Several services are due to be effected by the swap, including: the 22:46, 23:16 and 00:02 services from London Victoria to Worthing, the 22:40 service from Portsmouth Harbour to Brighton, the 00:04 service from Brighton to West Worthing and the 00:12 from Brighton to Hove.

The changes come as a result of planned engineering works between Brighton and Littlehampton this week, effectively closing all lines.

From Monday to Thursday this week, the 22:46, 23:16 and 00:02 London Victoria to Worthing services will divert and terminate at Brighton. Meanwhile, from Tuesday to Friday, the 00:04 Brighton to West Worthing and the 00:12 Brighton to Hove services will not run.

Passengers who might be effected can plan their trips using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner. Customers have been advised that rail replacement vehicles may be busier than usual and customers should allow for extra time on their trip

Related topics:BrightonBusesPassengersHoveLondon Victoria