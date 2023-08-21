Buses to replace late night and early morning trains between Brighton and Littlehampton this week

Buses will replace light night and early morning trains between Brighton and Littlehampton from August 21 to August 25, Southern Railway has said.

Southern Railway

Several services are due to be effected by the swap, including: the 22:46, 23:16 and 00:02 services from London Victoria to Worthing, the 22:40 service from Portsmouth Harbour to Brighton, the 00:04 service from Brighton to West Worthing and the 00:12 from Brighton to Hove.

The changes come as a result of planned engineering works between Brighton and Littlehampton this week, effectively closing all lines.

From Monday to Thursday this week, the 22:46, 23:16 and 00:02 London Victoria to Worthing services will divert and terminate at Brighton. Meanwhile, from Tuesday to Friday, the 00:04 Brighton to West Worthing and the 00:12 Brighton to Hove services will not run.