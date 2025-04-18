Buses to replace trains between Eastbourne and Hastings over Easter weekend
Buses have replaced trains between Eastbourne and Hastings this Easter weekend, according to Network rail.
Commuters travelling from one town to the other have been warned that travel times might therefore be longer, depending on traffic conditions.
On top of this, an amended train service is operating between London, Brighton and Eastbourne. Trains are also set to run between Hastings and Ashford International.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.