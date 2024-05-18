Buses to replace trains between Portsmouth and Chichester this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Buses will replace trains between Portsmouth and Chichester this weekend, a Southern Railway spokesperson has said.

The announcement comes alongside news that the service has access to a reduced number of buses, meaning customers may be forced to wait even longer for transport.

In fact, customers have been advised to leave up to an hour’s extra time if they are travelling either way between the two cities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help keep passengers moving, their tickets will be accepted on the Stagecoach 700 bus service between Bognor Regis and Portsmouth Harbour and the South Western Railway service between Portsmouth, Southampton and London, all at no extra cost.

Sussex Travel news

Since some late night services may not run, customers have also been advised to travel as early as possible today (May 18) and tomorrow (May 19).