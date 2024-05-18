Buses to replace trains between Portsmouth and Chichester this weekend
The announcement comes alongside news that the service has access to a reduced number of buses, meaning customers may be forced to wait even longer for transport.
In fact, customers have been advised to leave up to an hour’s extra time if they are travelling either way between the two cities.
To help keep passengers moving, their tickets will be accepted on the Stagecoach 700 bus service between Bognor Regis and Portsmouth Harbour and the South Western Railway service between Portsmouth, Southampton and London, all at no extra cost.
Since some late night services may not run, customers have also been advised to travel as early as possible today (May 18) and tomorrow (May 19).
"We are working hard to provide as many as possible buses to cover the gaps and we would like to thank you for your patience,” a spokesperson said.
