Business booming for Sussex holiday park company

A company that runs which owns 11 holiday parks and farm attractions - including three in Sussex - is looking to expand this year.

The Family Parks Group's head office is at Wylands Farm on Powdermill Lane, Battlle. It has a lakeside cafe, farm shop, fishing centre and business centre.

The Group also owns Ferryfields Holiday Park on Station Road at Winchelsea, which currently has six holiday homes for sale, and Sharnfold Farm, a family attraction with a shop and cafe at Stone Cross between Eastbourne and Hailsham. It’s other holiday parks are in Kent, Dorset and Norfolk.

The group says it is preparing for a busy year and is now offering virtual appointments throughout January for people interested in buying their dream holiday home. Virtual appointments are made throughout the year but more to during the winter months when they acknowledge people may not want to turn out.

Ian Smith, joint Managing Director, said: "The Family Parks group is an expanding business, and we are really excited about the prospects for the coming year. It has been a tough time for many but mortgage rates are on the way down and hopefully the cost of living crisis will ease during 2024.

"We have the perfect locations for families, couples and individuals. We offer top quality homes to purchase, all with fully equipped kitchens, comfortable lounge area, cosy bedroom and well-appointed bathroom.

"They give you everything you need to enjoy time away, no matter what the weather brings. We have conducted a thorough review of the business since the completion in July 2023, and we look forward to a bountiful 2024."

Ferryfields holiday park, which is private owners only, was bought by the Group last summer, and is described as 'a beautiful retreat from everyday life.'. The Group has invested heavily in it.

1 . Family Parks Group Sharnfold Farm Photo: supplied

2 . Family Parks Group Family Parks Group owners Photo: supplied

3 . Family Parks Group Ferryfields at Winchelsea Photo: supplied