Busy Hastings main road will be closed for more than two weeks.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 25th Jul 2025, 11:16 BST
Motorists face weeks of chaos with the main A259 Hastings trunk road to be closed until August 12.

Recent torrential rain caused the road surface to crack at Old London Road resulting in a sewer collapsing. The road has been closed off to traffic since Wednesday July 23.

The road is the main access into Hastings from the east and connects to Hastings Old Town and the seafront. It is also a busy bus route.

There has already been chaos and delays with large HGV vehicles trying to pass through Ashburnham Road and narrow streets in Clive Vale. On Thursday July 24 there were no buses running to Hastings Old Town.

Work to repair the broken sewer is being carried out by Southern Water contractors. The road is closed off between the Robertson Hill junction and the filling station on Old London Road.

The road closure will affect people arriving into town for Old Town Carnival Week, which gets underway on Friday August 1.

