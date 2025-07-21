Busy main road closure at Battle re-scheduled to avoid traffic chaos

The six week closure of the busy A2100 at Battle Hill which was to have started on July 23 has been re-scheduled until after the new Queensway Gateway Road is open.

Motorists and businesses in the Hastings area that need to access Battle had feared a double whammy of roadworks and long delays.

The work on gas mains at Battle is being carried out by SGN as part of a 30-year programme to replace our old metal mains, reaching the end of their useful lives, with new plastic pipe.

Now SGN has said: “Following consultation with local stake-holders we have been requested to move our starts date back until after the Queensway Gateway project has been completed, which is now estimated to be finished by Sunday August 31.

Roadworks at Battle Hill have been re-scheduled

"Our contractor, WCB Facilities, who is completing this project on our behalf, will now be starting work from Monday September 1.

"For everyone’s safety, we will need to close the A2100 Battle Hill around our work site for the duration of our work. We will be replacing pipes from the junction with Glengorse to just before the railway bridge.

"Signed diversions will be in place for affected motorists where roads are closed. Access will be maintained for residents and businesses within the work area when it is safe to do so.

"Pedestrians will not be affected. Cyclists must dismount and walk through the works area before continuing their journey.

"We realise that carrying out this work during term time will cause disruption to children travelling to school and we are sorry for the inconvenience caused. Due to the age and condition of the pipework we need to replace we are not able to delay our work any longer than already agreed.

"However, the new plastic pipe has a lifespan of 80 years, which means when the work is complete, nearby residents and businesses will be able to enjoy the benefits of a safe and reliable gas supply long into the future.”