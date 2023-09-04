Butlin’s has announced an exciting calendar of events for 2024 with big names Stephen Mulhern and Justin Fletcher set to entertain the masses.

Next year’s event have been announced today with family breaks or Big Weekender.

After a successful 2023, Butlin’s is set to welcome back the TV guessing game ‘Masked Singer Live’.

A spokesperson said: “Next year families at all three resorts – Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness - will be captivated as they try to uncover the identities of new celebrity singers. There will be even more incredible disguises, brand-new songs and a new line-up of characters including a world-exclusive character made just for Butlin’s.”

Stephen Mulhern also returns next year when the Catchphrase and In for A Penny star brings a brand-new live show – Beyond Belief.

There will also being something the the little ones next year as kid’s TV megastar Justin Fletcher will excite audiences with his exclusive show.

Mike Godolphin, Entertainment Director at Butlin’s said: "As the Home of Entertainment we are absolutely thrilled to present our incredible line-up for 2024. We’re all about West End quality without the West End price tag and with The Masked Singer Live, a brand-new Stephen Mulhern show and Justin Fletcher's Tots Breaks, we have three of the biggest names in entertainment all performing on selected family breaks in 2024.

“It’s not just our family breaks where we’ve added big names for 2024. Our Big Weekenders, exclusively for adults, are truly unique and we’re making them even better next year. Where else can you find incredible headline acts, endless daytime activities, great food and your accommodation all in one place? It’s time to get all your mates together to really let your hair down.”

Jack and the Beanstalk will bring the magic to centre stage said to be bursting with colour, comedy and and larger-than-life characters. The performance’s next will bring out a ‘modern twist on a classic fairy tale’ Butlin’s said.

Another set of events is Butlin’s Big Weekenders with some big names coming to Bognor.